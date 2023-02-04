OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) EPS is poised to hit -0.08 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 02, 2023, OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT) had a quiet start as it plunged -17.59% to $6.56. During the day, the stock rose to $7.96 and sunk to $6.49 before settling in for the price of $7.96 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OCFT posted a 52-week range of $4.50-$23.00.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 0.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $39.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $32.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $253.15 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.86, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.79.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 3842 workers. It has generated 1,296,294 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -402,061. The stock had 3.70 Receivables turnover and 0.41 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +31.48, operating margin was -33.66 and Pretax Margin of -35.15.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.47%, in contrast to 6.30% institutional ownership.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.11) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -31.02 while generating a return on equity of -28.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.82. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.38.

In the same vein, OCFT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.06, a figure that is expected to reach -0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.21 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT)

Going through the that latest performance of [OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd., OCFT]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.13 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.12 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.47% While, its Average True Range was 0.81.

Raw Stochastic average of OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 30.29%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 2.22% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 193.54% that was higher than 164.42% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.