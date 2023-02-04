Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) is 12.26% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYA) open the trading on February 02, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 0.10% to $9.74. During the day, the stock rose to $9.74 and sunk to $9.72 before settling in for the price of $9.73 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PAYA posted a 52-week range of $4.51-$9.73.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 18.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $126.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $86.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.29 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.71, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.01.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 300 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +40.13, operating margin was +11.16 and Pretax Margin of +0.18.

Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Paya Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 98.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 09, this organization’s Chief Strategy Officer sold 29,135 shares at the rate of 8.62, making the entire transaction reach 251,088 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 91,040.

Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.09) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -0.33 while generating a return on equity of -0.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Paya Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 18.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.42 in the upcoming year.

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $133.42, and its Beta score is 0.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.65. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 33.36.

In the same vein, PAYA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.07, a figure that is expected to reach 0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.42 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA)

[Paya Holdings Inc., PAYA] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 93.33% While, its Average True Range was 0.09.

Raw Stochastic average of Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 100.00%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 100.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.31% that was lower than 57.87% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.