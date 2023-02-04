The key reasons why Regions Financial Corporation (RF) is -6.34% away from 52-week high?

As on February 02, 2023, Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.71% to $23.95. During the day, the stock rose to $24.33 and sunk to $23.66 before settling in for the price of $23.78 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RF posted a 52-week range of $18.01-$25.57.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 1.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 141.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $934.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $929.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $22.18 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.18, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.32.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 19950 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +37.15 and Pretax Margin of +37.77.

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Regions Financial Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.51%, in contrast to 77.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 27, this organization’s SEVP sold 13,000 shares at the rate of 23.42, making the entire transaction reach 304,456 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 24,344. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 25, Company’s SEVP & CRO sold 100,000 for 22.83, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,282,760. This particular insider is now the holder of 77,843 in total.

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.59) by -$0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +29.48 while generating a return on equity of 13.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 141.90% and is forecasted to reach 2.55 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -0.88% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 23.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Regions Financial Corporation (RF). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.56. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.51, and its Beta score is 1.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.35. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.31.

In the same vein, RF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.28, a figure that is expected to reach 0.68 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.55 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Regions Financial Corporation (RF)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Regions Financial Corporation, RF], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 6.58 million was lower the volume of 7.51 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.08% While, its Average True Range was 0.56.

Raw Stochastic average of Regions Financial Corporation (RF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.74%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 88.20% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 24.41% that was lower than 31.73% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.