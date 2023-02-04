The Wendy’s Company (WEN) PE Ratio stood at $25.80: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 02, 2023, The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ: WEN) set off with pace as it heaved 0.27% to $22.37. During the day, the stock rose to $22.645 and sunk to $22.315 before settling in for the price of $22.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WEN posted a 52-week range of $15.77-$23.78.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 72.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $212.81 million, simultaneously with a float of $194.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.84 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.57, while the 200-day Moving Average is $20.34.

The Wendy’s Company (WEN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Restaurants industry. The Wendy’s Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.40%, in contrast to 71.90% institutional ownership.

The Wendy’s Company (WEN) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.22) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Wendy’s Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 72.80% and is forecasted to reach 1.00 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.27% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 12.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ: WEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Wendy’s Company (WEN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.50. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $25.80, and its Beta score is 0.90. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.38. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 51.39.

In the same vein, WEN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.87, a figure that is expected to reach 0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.00 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Wendy’s Company (WEN)

Going through the that latest performance of [The Wendy’s Company, WEN]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.3 million was inferior to the volume of 2.6 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.54% While, its Average True Range was 0.48.

Raw Stochastic average of The Wendy’s Company (WEN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 73.30%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 46.15% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.85% that was higher than 24.01% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.