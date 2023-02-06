12.73% volatility in Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) last month: This is a red flag warning

February 03, 2023, Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) trading session started at the price of $0.325, that was 13.44% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.372 and dropped to $0.3106 before settling in for the closing price of $0.32. A 52-week range for BRQS has been $0.19 – $7.36.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 42.70%. With a float of $29.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 307 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +8.40, operating margin of -93.08, and the pretax margin is -192.98.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Borqs Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Borqs Technologies Inc. is 15.90%, while institutional ownership is 0.60%.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2018, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0) by $1.12. This company achieved a net margin of -188.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 42.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.77

Technical Analysis of Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS)

The latest stats from [Borqs Technologies Inc., BRQS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.0 million was superior to 1.67 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Borqs Technologies Inc.’s (BRQS) raw stochastic average was set at 19.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 112.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 120.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3115, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4075. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3865. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4099. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4479. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3251, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2871. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2637.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) Key Stats

There are 7,198K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 11.20 million. As of now, sales total 29,560 K while income totals -55,870 K. Its latest quarter income was -14,467 K while its last quarter net income were -72,285 K.