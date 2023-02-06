181.21% percent quarterly performance for Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) is not indicative of the underlying story

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) kicked off on February 03, 2023, at the price of $6.40, down -9.80% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.5199 and dropped to $5.7501 before settling in for the closing price of $6.43. Over the past 52 weeks, COSM has traded in a range of $1.69-$98.00.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 52.80%. While this was happening, with a float of $8.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $10.61 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 95 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.01, operating margin of -8.06, and the pretax margin is -13.95.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Cosmos Holdings Inc. is 26.00%, while institutional ownership is 0.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 19, was worth 3,000,005. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 260,870 shares at a rate of $11.50, taking the stock ownership to the 1,130,774 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 28, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 801,261 for $0.62, making the entire transaction worth $497,984. This insider now owns 20,135,429 shares in total.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -14.16 while generating a return on equity of -7,289.22.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cosmos Holdings Inc.’s (COSM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -46.26

Technical Analysis of Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM)

Looking closely at Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM), its last 5-days average volume was 2.16 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 8.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.42.

During the past 100 days, Cosmos Holdings Inc.’s (COSM) raw stochastic average was set at 18.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 266.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 376.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.68. However, in the short run, Cosmos Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.30. Second resistance stands at $6.79. The third major resistance level sits at $7.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.25. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.76.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 68.21 million has total of 10,590K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 56,240 K in contrast with the sum of -7,960 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 12,020 K and last quarter income was -1,970 K.