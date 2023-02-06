$2.30M in average volume shows that DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) is heading in the right direction

February 03, 2023, DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) trading session started at the price of $8.52, that was -1.40% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.835 and dropped to $8.43 before settling in for the closing price of $8.59. A 52-week range for DHT has been $4.81 – $10.64.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Energy Sector giant was -3.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -104.40%. With a float of $134.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $162.65 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 18 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1.01, operating margin of -6.61, and the pretax margin is -4.20.

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward DHT Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of DHT Holdings Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 59.80%.

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.06) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -3.89 while generating a return on equity of -1.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -104.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to -21.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.78. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 83.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT)

Looking closely at DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT), its last 5-days average volume was 1.97 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, DHT Holdings Inc.’s (DHT) raw stochastic average was set at 41.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.69. However, in the short run, DHT Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.73. Second resistance stands at $8.98. The third major resistance level sits at $9.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.17. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.92.

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) Key Stats

There are 170,798K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.40 billion. As of now, sales total 300,470 K while income totals -11,520 K. Its latest quarter income was 109,940 K while its last quarter net income were 7,030 K.