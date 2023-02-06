2.36% volatility in Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) last month: This is a red flag warning

February 03, 2023, Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) trading session started at the price of $186.40, that was -3.90% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $187.7757 and dropped to $180.61 before settling in for the closing price of $188.56. A 52-week range for AVY has been $151.62 – $204.37.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 6.70% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 33.60%. With a float of $80.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $81.20 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 36000 employees.

Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Avery Dennison Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Avery Dennison Corporation is 0.64%, while institutional ownership is 92.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 08, was worth 146,672. In this transaction Director of this company sold 824 shares at a rate of $178.00, taking the stock ownership to the 16,660 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 14, when Company’s Director sold 2,800 for $178.82, making the entire transaction worth $500,699. This insider now owns 1,374 shares in total.

Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $2.46) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.41% during the next five years compared to 20.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 33.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.21, a number that is poised to hit 1.91 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY)

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) saw its 5-day average volume 0.66 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.95.

During the past 100 days, Avery Dennison Corporation’s (AVY) raw stochastic average was set at 61.86%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $186.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $178.49. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $185.78 in the near term. At $190.36, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $192.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $178.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $176.03. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $171.45.

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) Key Stats

There are 80,969K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 15.27 billion. As of now, sales total 8,408 M while income totals 740,100 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,317 M while its last quarter net income were 221,500 K.