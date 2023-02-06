Search
2.93% volatility in Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) last month: This is a red flag warning

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) kicked off on February 03, 2023, at the price of $16.22, down -2.13% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.405 and dropped to $16.05 before settling in for the closing price of $16.47. Over the past 52 weeks, NWL has traded in a range of $12.24-$26.45.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 2.90% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 173.60%. With a float of $411.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $413.60 million.

In an organization with 32000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.49, operating margin of +10.10, and the pretax margin is +6.54.

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Household & Personal Products Industry. The insider ownership of Newell Brands Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 94.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 02, was worth 133,600. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $13.36, taking the stock ownership to the 31,868 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 14, when Company’s Director sold 10,000 for $17.10, making the entire transaction worth $171,000. This insider now owns 240,000 shares in total.

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.47) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +5.40 while generating a return on equity of 14.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 173.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -5.54% during the next five years compared to 75.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Newell Brands Inc.’s (NWL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Newell Brands Inc. (NWL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.4 million. That was better than the volume of 3.58 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, Newell Brands Inc.’s (NWL) raw stochastic average was set at 69.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.29. However, in the short run, Newell Brands Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $16.33. Second resistance stands at $16.55. The third major resistance level sits at $16.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.84. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.62.

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.81 billion has total of 413,600K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 10,589 M in contrast with the sum of 572,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,252 M and last quarter income was 31,000 K.

