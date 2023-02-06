27.67% volatility in T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) last month: This is a red flag warning

On February 03, 2023, T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ: IDAI) opened at $0.665, higher 17.14% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.885 and dropped to $0.6401 before settling in for the closing price of $0.66. Price fluctuations for IDAI have ranged from $0.40 to $8.05 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 15.20% at the time writing. With a float of $15.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $23.47 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 89 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.10, operating margin of -241.74, and the pretax margin is -246.31.

T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of T Stamp Inc. is 36.34%, while institutional ownership is 5.50%.

T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -246.26 while generating a return on equity of -267.06.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ: IDAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for T Stamp Inc. (IDAI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.43, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of T Stamp Inc. (IDAI)

The latest stats from [T Stamp Inc., IDAI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.38 million was inferior to 1.1 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, T Stamp Inc.’s (IDAI) raw stochastic average was set at 25.81%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 231.89% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 136.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6845, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2769. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.8911. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.0105. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1360. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6462, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5207. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4013.

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ: IDAI) Key Stats

There are currently 24,272K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 16.00 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,680 K according to its annual income of -9,060 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,350 K and its income totaled -3,440 K.