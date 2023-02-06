-3.76% percent quarterly performance for NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) is not indicative of the underlying story

On February 03, 2023, NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP) opened at $72.77, lower -3.00% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $73.325 and dropped to $71.82 before settling in for the closing price of $74.22. Price fluctuations for NEP have ranged from $61.31 to $86.06 over the past 52 weeks.

Utilities Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 4.90% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 320.10% at the time writing. With a float of $79.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $85.10 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.34, operating margin of +13.29, and the pretax margin is +106.69.

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Renewable industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of NextEra Energy Partners LP is 1.06%, while institutional ownership is 87.80%.

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.37) by $2.24. This company achieved a net margin of +39.39 while generating a return on equity of 15.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 320.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 27.71% during the next five years compared to -1.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.65, a number that is poised to hit 0.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [NextEra Energy Partners LP, NEP], we can find that recorded value of 0.77 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.88.

During the past 100 days, NextEra Energy Partners LP’s (NEP) raw stochastic average was set at 26.83%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.57% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 29.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $74.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $75.13. Now, the first resistance to watch is $72.94. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $73.88. The third major resistance level sits at $74.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $71.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $70.87. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $69.93.

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP) Key Stats

There are currently 86,535K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.42 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,211 M according to its annual income of 477,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 266,000 K and its income totaled 35,000 K.