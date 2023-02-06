4.38% volatility in Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on February 03, 2023, with Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) stock priced at $14.63, down -2.99% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.225 and dropped to $14.475 before settling in for the closing price of $15.04. VRT’s price has ranged from $7.76 to $23.10 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 131.20%. With a float of $323.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $377.02 million.

In an organization with 24000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.58, operating margin of +5.39, and the pretax margin is +3.33.

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Vertiv Holdings Co is 4.24%, while institutional ownership is 93.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 03, was worth 1,001,684. In this transaction Director of this company bought 71,600 shares at a rate of $13.99, taking the stock ownership to the 71,600 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 18, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 13,000 for $13.47, making the entire transaction worth $175,110. This insider now owns 220,679 shares in total.

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.23 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +2.39 while generating a return on equity of 12.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 131.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Vertiv Holdings Co’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.19, a number that is poised to hit 0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.26 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.63 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.68.

During the past 100 days, Vertiv Holdings Co’s (VRT) raw stochastic average was set at 77.60%, which indicates a significant increase from 47.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.17. However, in the short run, Vertiv Holdings Co’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.05. Second resistance stands at $15.51. The third major resistance level sits at $15.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.01. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.55.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.67 billion, the company has a total of 377,296K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,998 M while annual income is 119,600 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,481 M while its latest quarter income was 21,200 K.