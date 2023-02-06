4.65% percent quarterly performance for Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) is not indicative of the underlying story

February 03, 2023, Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE: ACI) trading session started at the price of $21.35, that was 0.28% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.41 and dropped to $21.2601 before settling in for the closing price of $21.34. A 52-week range for ACI has been $18.28 – $28.53.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Defensive sector was 3.80%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 83.70%. With a float of $313.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $534.60 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 290000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.69, operating margin of +3.51, and the pretax margin is +2.92.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Albertsons Companies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Albertsons Companies Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 68.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 25, was worth 757,800. In this transaction EVP, Pharmacy & Health of this company sold 36,000 shares at a rate of $21.05, taking the stock ownership to the 25,140 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 25, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 30,000 for $21.01, making the entire transaction worth $630,300. This insider now owns 50,241 shares in total.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 8/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.65) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +2.25 while generating a return on equity of 74.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 83.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 32.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE: ACI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.46, a number that is poised to hit 0.66 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.46 million, its volume of 1.97 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Albertsons Companies Inc.’s (ACI) raw stochastic average was set at 13.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 9.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.56. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $21.45 in the near term. At $21.51, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $21.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.21. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $21.15.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE: ACI) Key Stats

There are 535,717K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 11.43 billion. As of now, sales total 71,887 M while income totals 1,620 M. Its latest quarter income was 18,155 M while its last quarter net income were 375,500 K.