40.51% volatility in Genius Group Limited (GNS) last month: This is a red flag warning

Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) kicked off on February 03, 2023, at the price of $7.05, down -4.65% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.36 and dropped to $6.55 before settling in for the closing price of $7.09. Over the past 52 weeks, GNS has traded in a range of $0.30-$36.75.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -49.80%. With a float of $10.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.31 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 241 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.28, operating margin of -35.16, and the pretax margin is -36.14.

Genius Group Limited (GNS) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Education & Training Services Industry. The insider ownership of Genius Group Limited is 51.19%, while institutional ownership is 0.50%.

Genius Group Limited (GNS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -36.49 while generating a return on equity of -19.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -49.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Genius Group Limited’s (GNS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genius Group Limited (GNS)

Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) saw its 5-day average volume 42.43 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 46.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.03.

During the past 100 days, Genius Group Limited’s (GNS) raw stochastic average was set at 84.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 83.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 582.27% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 287.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.64. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.23 in the near term. At $7.70, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.08. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.61.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 152.30 million has total of 21,520K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 12,780 K in contrast with the sum of -4,490 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 6,970 K and last quarter income was -2,590 K.