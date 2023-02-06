46.57% percent quarterly performance for AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) is not indicative of the underlying story

On February 03, 2023, AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) opened at $11.99, lower -1.48% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.04 and dropped to $11.91 before settling in for the closing price of $12.14. Price fluctuations for AGNC have ranged from $7.30 to $14.66 over the past 52 weeks.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -4.10% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 286.60% at the time writing. With a float of $571.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $574.60 million.

The firm has a total of 50 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of AGNC Investment Corp. is 0.51%, while institutional ownership is 43.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 11, was worth 2,819,760. In this transaction Director, Executive Chair of this company sold 200,000 shares at a rate of $14.10, taking the stock ownership to the 667,920 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 11, when Company’s Director, Executive Chair sold 400,000 for $14.10, making the entire transaction worth $5,639,520. This insider now owns 2,066,178 shares in total.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.69) by $0.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 286.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.81% during the next five years compared to -7.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [AGNC Investment Corp., AGNC], we can find that recorded value of 15.49 million was better than the volume posted last year of 11.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, AGNC Investment Corp.’s (AGNC) raw stochastic average was set at 94.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 72.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.86. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.03. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.10. The third major resistance level sits at $12.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.84. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.77.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) Key Stats

There are currently 571,622K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.98 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,361 M according to its annual income of 749,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 373,000 K and its income totaled -666,000 K.