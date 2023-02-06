$57.46M in average volume shows that Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) is heading in the right direction

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) kicked off on February 03, 2023, at the price of $0.2375, up 1.85% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2759 and dropped to $0.23 before settling in for the closing price of $0.24. Over the past 52 weeks, HLBZ has traded in a range of $0.11-$4.42.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -306.30%. With a float of $193.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $241.81 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 355 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -164.77, operating margin of -457.74, and the pretax margin is -561.95.

Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Recreational Vehicles Industry. The insider ownership of Helbiz Inc. is 8.40%, while institutional ownership is 3.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 03, was worth 84,500. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 650,000 shares at a rate of $0.13, taking the stock ownership to the 11,228,925 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 29, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 1,568,249 for $0.12, making the entire transaction worth $188,190. This insider now owns 11,147,174 shares in total.

Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported -$1.09 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.2) by -$0.89. This company achieved a net margin of -560.78 while generating a return on equity of -305.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -306.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Helbiz Inc.’s (HLBZ) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.02

Technical Analysis of Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ)

Looking closely at Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ), its last 5-days average volume was 73.17 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 121.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Helbiz Inc.’s (HLBZ) raw stochastic average was set at 27.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 411.28% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 227.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1951, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6026. However, in the short run, Helbiz Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2690. Second resistance stands at $0.2954. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3149. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2231, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2036. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1772.

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 43.63 million has total of 93,288K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 12,830 K in contrast with the sum of -71,970 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,680 K and last quarter income was -24,560 K.