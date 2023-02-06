58.81% percent quarterly performance for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) is not indicative of the underlying story

February 03, 2023, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) trading session started at the price of $16.85, that was -3.17% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.985 and dropped to $16.45 before settling in for the closing price of $17.04. A 52-week range for AEO has been $9.46 – $24.50.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.80% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 261.60%. With a float of $175.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $186.31 million.

The firm has a total of 7200 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 22, was worth 5,207. In this transaction Director of this company bought 432 shares at a rate of $12.06, taking the stock ownership to the 32,859 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 23, when Company’s Director bought 500 for $11.89, making the entire transaction worth $5,948. This insider now owns 28,920 shares in total.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 7/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.13) by -$0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 261.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -13.50% during the next five years compared to 11.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.57, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [American Eagle Outfitters Inc., AEO], we can find that recorded value of 3.83 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.57.

During the past 100 days, American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s (AEO) raw stochastic average was set at 92.27%, which indicates a significant increase from 77.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.92. Now, the first resistance to watch is $16.84. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $17.18. The third major resistance level sits at $17.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.11. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.77.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) Key Stats

There are 187,334K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.19 billion. As of now, sales total 5,011 M while income totals 419,630 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,241 M while its last quarter net income were 81,270 K.