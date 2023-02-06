Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

-74.61% percent quarterly performance for CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) is not indicative of the underlying story

Company News

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) kicked off on February 03, 2023, at the price of $0.489, up 2.08% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5049 and dropped to $0.475 before settling in for the closing price of $0.48. Over the past 52 weeks, CNEY has traded in a range of $0.45-$2.91.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 96.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 386.70%. With a float of $30.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $42.42 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 150 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of CN Energy Group. Inc. is 40.59%, while institutional ownership is 0.20%.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 386.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at CN Energy Group. Inc.’s (CNEY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.10

Technical Analysis of CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.39 million, its volume of 7.2 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 1.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, CN Energy Group. Inc.’s (CNEY) raw stochastic average was set at 1.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 605.30% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 279.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9343, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7361. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.5049 in the near term. At $0.5199, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5348. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4750, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4601. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4451.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 20.40 million has total of 42,417K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 19,850 K in contrast with the sum of 1,300 K annual income.



 

