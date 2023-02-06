$791.28K in average volume shows that D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is heading in the right direction

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) on February 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.22, soaring 29.51% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.60 and dropped to $1.1804 before settling in for the closing price of $1.22. Within the past 52 weeks, QBTS’s price has moved between $1.02 and $13.23.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -214.80%. With a float of $60.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $116.26 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 190 employees.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Computer Hardware industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of D-Wave Quantum Inc. is 35.20%, while institutional ownership is 62.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 17, was worth 63,750. In this transaction Director of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $2.55, taking the stock ownership to the 54,021 shares.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -214.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) Trading Performance Indicators

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 18.88.

Technical Analysis of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) saw its 5-day average volume 3.89 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s (QBTS) raw stochastic average was set at 7.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 133.85% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 123.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.7265 in the near term. At $1.8731, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.1461. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3069, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0339. The third support level lies at $0.8873 if the price breaches the second support level.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 136.01 million based on 111,506K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 6,279 K and income totals 24,250 K. The company made 1,700 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -13,050 K in sales during its previous quarter.