A look at Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.’s (BAM) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM) kicked off on February 03, 2023, at the price of $32.84, up 0.99% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.01 and dropped to $32.84 before settling in for the closing price of $33.37. Over the past 52 weeks, BAM has traded in a range of $26.76-$36.50.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 384.60%. With a float of $398.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $412.20 million.

The firm has a total of 2000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +92.81, operating margin of +60.12, and the pretax margin is +102.72.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is 16.88%, while institutional ownership is 13.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 23,794,100. In this transaction of this company sold 970,000 shares at a rate of $24.53, taking the stock ownership to the 12,311,712 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01, when Company’s sold 970,000 for $24.53, making the entire transaction worth $23,794,100. This insider now owns 12,311,712 shares in total.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2021, the organization reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.75) by -$0.26. This company achieved a net margin of +59.96 while generating a return on equity of 19.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 384.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.’s (BAM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Brookfield Asset Management Ltd., BAM], we can find that recorded value of 1.8 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.11.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $34.19. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $34.69. The third major resistance level sits at $35.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.35. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $31.85.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 13.76 billion has total of 412,202K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 75,731 M in contrast with the sum of 3,966 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 838,000 K and last quarter income was 395,000 K.