A look at EBET Inc.’s (EBET) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On February 03, 2023, EBET Inc. (NASDAQ: EBET) opened at $0.895, lower -15.05% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.895 and dropped to $0.77 before settling in for the closing price of $0.93. Price fluctuations for EBET have ranged from $0.41 to $12.95 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -133.30% at the time writing. With a float of $11.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $16.56 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 37 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.36, operating margin of -45.31, and the pretax margin is -70.70.

EBET Inc. (EBET) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Gambling industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of EBET Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 7.10%.

EBET Inc. (EBET) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.7 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.8) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -70.70 while generating a return on equity of -258.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -133.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

EBET Inc. (NASDAQ: EBET) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for EBET Inc. (EBET). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.11, a number that is poised to hit -0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of EBET Inc. (EBET)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 5.39 million, its volume of 24.5 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, EBET Inc.’s (EBET) raw stochastic average was set at 16.81%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 258.38% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 146.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6289, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8147. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.8667 in the near term. At $0.9433, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9917. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7417, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6933. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6167.

EBET Inc. (NASDAQ: EBET) Key Stats

There are currently 17,275K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 16.10 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 58,600 K according to its annual income of -41,430 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 14,290 K and its income totaled -11,730 K.

