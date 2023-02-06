A look at Lordstown Motors Corp.’s (RIDE) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on February 03, 2023, with Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) stock priced at $1.39, up 2.08% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.55 and dropped to $1.38 before settling in for the closing price of $1.44. RIDE’s price has ranged from $0.87 to $3.79 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -77.00%. With a float of $179.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $211.95 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 632 employees.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Lordstown Motors Corp. is 12.40%, while institutional ownership is 28.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 06, was worth 4,350,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 5,000,000 shares at a rate of $0.87, taking the stock ownership to the 21,683,745 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 1,169,000 for $1.78, making the entire transaction worth $2,080,820. This insider now owns 26,683,745 shares in total.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.19 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -70.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -77.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Lordstown Motors Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.29, a number that is poised to hit -0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE)

Looking closely at Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE), its last 5-days average volume was 3.91 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 5.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Lordstown Motors Corp.’s (RIDE) raw stochastic average was set at 39.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2628, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7939. However, in the short run, Lordstown Motors Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.5533. Second resistance stands at $1.6367. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7233. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3833, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2967. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.2133.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 312.40 million, the company has a total of 216,976K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -410,370 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -154,430 K.