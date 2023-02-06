A look at Match Group Inc.’s (MTCH) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On February 03, 2023, Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) opened at $50.93, lower -7.84% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $50.94 and dropped to $48.245 before settling in for the closing price of $52.57. Price fluctuations for MTCH have ranged from $38.64 to $118.95 over the past 52 weeks.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 21.70% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -55.90% at the time writing. With a float of $277.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $281.31 million.

The firm has a total of 2500 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Match Group Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 97.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 04, was worth 1,017,280. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 16,000 shares at a rate of $63.58, taking the stock ownership to the 16,000 shares.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.46) by -$0.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -55.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 22.00% during the next five years compared to 6.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Match Group Inc. (MTCH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.60. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 28.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Match Group Inc. (MTCH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Match Group Inc., MTCH], we can find that recorded value of 8.53 million was better than the volume posted last year of 4.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.50.

During the past 100 days, Match Group Inc.’s (MTCH) raw stochastic average was set at 42.27%, which indicates a significant increase from 30.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $45.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $59.00. Now, the first resistance to watch is $50.18. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $51.91. The third major resistance level sits at $52.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $47.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $46.52. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $44.79.

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) Key Stats

There are currently 279,306K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 14.68 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,983 M according to its annual income of 277,720 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 809,550 K and its income totaled 128,700 K.