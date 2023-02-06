A look at Spruce Power Holding Corporatio’s (SPRU) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On February 03, 2023, Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (NYSE: SPRU) opened at $1.35, lower -4.29% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.4099 and dropped to $1.31 before settling in for the closing price of $1.40. Price fluctuations for SPRU have ranged from $0.69 to $2.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 127.00% at the time writing. With a float of $93.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $142.90 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 177 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -4.46, operating margin of -377.60, and the pretax margin is +184.55.

Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (SPRU) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Solar industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Spruce Power Holding Corporatio is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 31.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 64,158. In this transaction Director of this company bought 77,523 shares at a rate of $0.83, taking the stock ownership to the 187,515 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 14, when Company’s President bought 10,000 for $0.90, making the entire transaction worth $9,000. This insider now owns 1,637,112 shares in total.

Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (SPRU) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +184.55 while generating a return on equity of 10.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 34.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 127.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (NYSE: SPRU) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (SPRU). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.47

Technical Analysis of Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (SPRU)

Looking closely at Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (NYSE: SPRU), its last 5-days average volume was 0.62 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Spruce Power Holding Corporatio’s (SPRU) raw stochastic average was set at 75.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 47.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 87.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0716, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1405. However, in the short run, Spruce Power Holding Corporatio’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.3966. Second resistance stands at $1.4532. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4965. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2967, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2534. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1968.

Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (NYSE: SPRU) Key Stats

There are currently 144,121K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 201.80 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 15,600 K according to its annual income of 28,790 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 8,360 K and its income totaled -22,010 K.