A look at Summit Materials Inc.’s (SUM) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On February 03, 2023, Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE: SUM) opened at $33.71, lower -3.01% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.04 and dropped to $32.915 before settling in for the closing price of $34.25. Price fluctuations for SUM have ranged from $21.62 to $35.83 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 8.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 6.50% at the time writing. With a float of $117.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $119.92 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.42, operating margin of +10.26, and the pretax margin is +8.24.

Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.6 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.56) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +6.32 while generating a return on equity of 8.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.20% during the next five years compared to 19.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE: SUM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Summit Materials Inc. (SUM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.65. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 72.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.37, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Summit Materials Inc. (SUM)

Looking closely at Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE: SUM), its last 5-days average volume was 0.6 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.97.

During the past 100 days, Summit Materials Inc.’s (SUM) raw stochastic average was set at 89.47%, which indicates a significant increase from 71.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.77. However, in the short run, Summit Materials Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $33.87. Second resistance stands at $34.52. The third major resistance level sits at $34.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.27. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $31.62.

Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE: SUM) Key Stats

There are currently 118,404K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.06 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,410 M according to its annual income of 154,280 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 752,750 K and its income totaled 87,650 K.