A major move is in the offing as Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) market cap hits 11.23 billion

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) kicked off on February 03, 2023, at the price of $79.87, down -2.96% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $82.77 and dropped to $79.04 before settling in for the closing price of $81.96. Over the past 52 weeks, LSCC has traded in a range of $43.41-$82.87.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 3.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 101.20%. With a float of $134.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $137.27 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 856 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.68, operating margin of +19.97, and the pretax margin is +18.94.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 05, was worth 580,975. In this transaction Director of this company sold 9,000 shares at a rate of $64.55, taking the stock ownership to the 97,841 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 15, when Company’s SVP, Mfg Ops sold 4,790 for $70.70, making the entire transaction worth $338,666. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.4) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +18.61 while generating a return on equity of 24.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 28.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s (LSCC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 17.94. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 58.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.10, a number that is poised to hit 0.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC)

Looking closely at Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), its last 5-days average volume was 2.45 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.90.

During the past 100 days, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s (LSCC) raw stochastic average was set at 91.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 74.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $70.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $57.40. However, in the short run, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $81.85. Second resistance stands at $84.18. The third major resistance level sits at $85.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $78.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $76.72. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $74.39.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 11.23 billion has total of 137,059K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 515,330 K in contrast with the sum of 95,920 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 172,510 K and last quarter income was 46,360 K.