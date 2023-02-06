A major move is in the offing as Telefonica S.A. (TEF) market cap hits 22.48 billion

On February 03, 2023, Telefonica S.A. (NYSE: TEF) opened at $3.85, lower -3.84% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.85 and dropped to $3.745 before settling in for the closing price of $3.91. Price fluctuations for TEF have ranged from $3.10 to $5.23 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was -5.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 522.00% at the time writing. With a float of $5.10 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.73 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 101962 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Telefonica S.A. (TEF) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Telefonica S.A. is 5.60%, while institutional ownership is 1.20%.

Telefonica S.A. (TEF) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 522.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.90% during the next five years compared to 30.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE: TEF) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Telefonica S.A. (TEF). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.52. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.03 and is forecasted to reach 0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Telefonica S.A. (TEF)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.23 million, its volume of 1.06 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Telefonica S.A.’s (TEF) raw stochastic average was set at 75.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.14. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.83 in the near term. At $3.89, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.68. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.62.

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE: TEF) Key Stats

There are currently 5,775,238K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 22.48 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 46,469 M according to its annual income of 9,627 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 10,417 M and its income totaled 463,310 K.