A major move is in the offing as VEON Ltd. (VEON) market cap hits 1.10 billion

February 03, 2023, VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) trading session started at the price of $0.5851, that was 1.75% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6299 and dropped to $0.5728 before settling in for the closing price of $0.60. A 52-week range for VEON has been $0.24 – $1.57.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Communication Services Sector giant was -2.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 221.90%. With a float of $762.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.75 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 44585 employees.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward VEON Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of VEON Ltd. is 39.60%, while institutional ownership is 18.40%.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.11) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 221.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what VEON Ltd. (VEON) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.10

Technical Analysis of VEON Ltd. (VEON)

Looking closely at VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON), its last 5-days average volume was 1.58 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, VEON Ltd.’s (VEON) raw stochastic average was set at 94.13%, which indicates a significant increase from 87.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 93.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5336, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4667. However, in the short run, VEON Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.6360. Second resistance stands at $0.6615. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6931. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5789, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5473. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5218.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) Key Stats

There are 1,749,127K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.10 billion. As of now, sales total 7,788 M while income totals 674,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,008 M while its last quarter net income were 136,000 K.