Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 2.88 million

A new trading day began on February 03, 2023, with Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE: APD) stock priced at $291.99, down -3.55% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $293.49 and dropped to $283.24 before settling in for the closing price of $295.50. APD’s price has ranged from $216.24 to $328.56 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 9.20% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 10.60%. With a float of $220.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $222.20 million.

The firm has a total of 19710 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.46, operating margin of +18.56, and the pretax margin is +21.69.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Air Products and Chemicals Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 85.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 20, was worth 151,803. In this transaction Executive VP & General Counsel of this company sold 485 shares at a rate of $313.00, taking the stock ownership to the 14,275 shares.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.62 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +17.67 while generating a return on equity of 16.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.59% during the next five years compared to 14.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE: APD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Air Products and Chemicals Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.13, a number that is poised to hit 2.64 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Air Products and Chemicals Inc., APD], we can find that recorded value of 2.0 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.95.

During the past 100 days, Air Products and Chemicals Inc.’s (APD) raw stochastic average was set at 58.06%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.98% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $311.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $263.86. Now, the first resistance to watch is $291.26. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $297.50. The third major resistance level sits at $301.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $281.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $277.00. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $270.76.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE: APD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 65.60 billion, the company has a total of 221,866K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 12,699 M while annual income is 2,256 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,570 M while its latest quarter income was 583,100 K.