Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -1.73%

February 03, 2023, Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) trading session started at the price of $1.70, that was -4.49% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.82 and dropped to $1.68 before settling in for the closing price of $1.78. A 52-week range for BKKT has been $1.13 – $9.01.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -701.20%. With a float of $61.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $76.59 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 579 employees.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Bakkt Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Bakkt Holdings Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 30.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 01, was worth 540,739. In this transaction CEO and President of this company sold 340,002 shares at a rate of $1.59, taking the stock ownership to the 2,446,547 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 25, when Company’s Chief Sales & Mktg Officer sold 16,500 for $1.69, making the entire transaction worth $27,949. This insider now owns 303,914 shares in total.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.16) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -464.57 while generating a return on equity of -56.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -701.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -9.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT)

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) saw its 5-day average volume 5.44 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 5.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s (BKKT) raw stochastic average was set at 32.76%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 93.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 150.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6158, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.3703. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.7867 in the near term. At $1.8733, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9267. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6467, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5933. The third support level lies at $1.5067 if the price breaches the second support level.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) Key Stats

There are 264,035K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 470.00 million. As of now, sales total 39,440 K while income totals -183,210 K. Its latest quarter income was 12,860 K while its last quarter net income were -468,130 K.