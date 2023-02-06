Search
Sana Meer
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) volume exceeds 27.56 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Analyst Insights

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) kicked off on February 03, 2023, at the price of $3.32, down -8.41% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.49 and dropped to $3.00 before settling in for the closing price of $3.33. Over the past 52 weeks, BBBY has traded in a range of $1.27-$30.06.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -8.40% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -269.00%. With a float of $115.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $117.32 million.

In an organization with 32000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.31, operating margin of -1.57, and the pretax margin is -6.01.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 54.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 17, was worth 374,375. In this transaction EVP, CFO of this company sold 12,500 shares at a rate of $29.95, taking the stock ownership to the 255,396 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 16, when Company’s EVP, CFO sold 42,513 for $24.22, making the entire transaction worth $1,029,824. This insider now owns 267,896 shares in total.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 8/30/2022, the organization reported -$3.22 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$1.85) by -$1.37. This company achieved a net margin of -7.11 while generating a return on equity of -77.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -269.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s (BBBY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -15.21, a number that is poised to hit -2.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -7.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 42.31 million. That was inferior than the volume of 85.1 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.66.

During the past 100 days, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s (BBBY) raw stochastic average was set at 22.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 181.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 187.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.62. However, in the short run, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.36. Second resistance stands at $3.67. The third major resistance level sits at $3.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.69. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.38.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 390.70 million has total of 117,322K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,868 M in contrast with the sum of -559,620 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,259 M and last quarter income was -392,970 K.

Newsletter

 

Subscribe

 

