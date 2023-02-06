Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) volume exceeds 2.78 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) on February 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $64.96, soaring 6.98% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $66.84 and dropped to $64.4715 before settling in for the closing price of $62.14. Within the past 52 weeks, BYD’s price has moved between $46.10 and $72.72.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 8.90% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 442.60%. With a float of $74.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $107.74 million.

In an organization with 15114 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Resorts & Casinos industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Boyd Gaming Corporation is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 69.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 03, was worth 1,046,560. In this transaction Exec. V.P., Treasurer & CFO of this company sold 16,000 shares at a rate of $65.41, taking the stock ownership to the 396,905 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 24, when Company’s Exec. V.P., Treasurer & CFO sold 16,000 for $61.00, making the entire transaction worth $976,000. This insider now owns 396,905 shares in total.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 442.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.50% during the next five years compared to 17.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) Trading Performance Indicators

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.82. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.87, a number that is poised to hit 1.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.32 million. That was better than the volume of 0.82 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.55.

During the past 100 days, Boyd Gaming Corporation’s (BYD) raw stochastic average was set at 98.26%, which indicates a significant increase from 95.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.37% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $58.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $55.83. However, in the short run, Boyd Gaming Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $67.39. Second resistance stands at $68.30. The third major resistance level sits at $69.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $65.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $63.56. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $62.65.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.49 billion based on 104,375K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,370 M and income totals 463,850 K. The company made 877,260 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 157,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.