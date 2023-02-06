Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) soared 28.57 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) on February 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.12, soaring 28.57% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.70 and dropped to $2.09 before settling in for the closing price of $2.10. Within the past 52 weeks, BCLI’s price has moved between $1.09 and $4.70.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 36.60%. With a float of $28.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $36.49 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 43 workers is very important to gauge.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is 22.70%, while institutional ownership is 10.70%.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.15) by -$0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -89.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 36.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) Trading Performance Indicators

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.70, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI)

The latest stats from [Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., BCLI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.36 million was superior to 0.25 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s (BCLI) raw stochastic average was set at 46.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 113.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 147.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.77. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.90. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.11. The third major resistance level sits at $3.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.89. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.68.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 76.71 million based on 36,542K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -24,460 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -6,858 K in sales during its previous quarter.