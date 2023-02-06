BSX (Boston Scientific Corporation) climbed 0.89 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) on February 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $48.00, soaring 0.89% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $48.865 and dropped to $47.87 before settling in for the closing price of $48.07. Within the past 52 weeks, BSX’s price has moved between $34.98 and $48.19.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 7.20% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 946.40%. With a float of $1.43 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.43 billion.

The firm has a total of 41000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Devices industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Boston Scientific Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 94.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 04, was worth 313,123. In this transaction EVP&Pres, Periph Intervent of this company sold 6,751 shares at a rate of $46.38, taking the stock ownership to the 88,479 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 15, when Company’s EVP, Human Resources sold 7,500 for $46.62, making the entire transaction worth $349,668. This insider now owns 87,413 shares in total.

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.44) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 946.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.04% during the next five years compared to 22.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) Trading Performance Indicators

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 115.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.45, a number that is poised to hit 0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Boston Scientific Corporation, BSX], we can find that recorded value of 11.83 million was better than the volume posted last year of 7.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.83.

During the past 100 days, Boston Scientific Corporation’s (BSX) raw stochastic average was set at 96.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 91.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 21.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $45.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $41.74. Now, the first resistance to watch is $48.95. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $49.41. The third major resistance level sits at $49.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $47.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $47.42. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $46.96.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 68.85 billion based on 1,432,311K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 11,888 M and income totals 1,041 M. The company made 3,170 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 188,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.