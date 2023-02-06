Can United Parcel Service Inc.’s (UPS) hike of 5.26% in a week be considered a lucky break?

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) on February 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $189.06, soaring 0.19% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $192.25 and dropped to $187.25 before settling in for the closing price of $191.29. Within the past 52 weeks, UPS’s price has moved between $154.87 and $232.19.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 9.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 852.10%. With a float of $720.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $867.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 534000 workers is very important to gauge.

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Integrated Freight & Logistics industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of United Parcel Service Inc. is 0.01%, while institutional ownership is 72.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 02, was worth 10,451,816. In this transaction Pres Intl, Healthcare and SCS of this company sold 55,574 shares at a rate of $188.07, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 02, when Company’s President, US Operations sold 7,767 for $190.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,475,730. This insider now owns 17,533 shares in total.

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2.84) by $0.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 852.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.99% during the next five years compared to 30.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) Trading Performance Indicators

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.65. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 13.21, a number that is poised to hit 2.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS)

The latest stats from [United Parcel Service Inc., UPS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.65 million was superior to 2.92 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.62.

During the past 100 days, United Parcel Service Inc.’s (UPS) raw stochastic average was set at 85.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.38% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 29.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $180.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $180.82. Now, the first resistance to watch is $193.52. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $195.39. The third major resistance level sits at $198.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $188.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $185.39. The third support level lies at $183.52 if the price breaches the second support level.

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 165.45 billion based on 864,918K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 97,287 M and income totals 12,890 M. The company made 24,161 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 2,584 M in sales during its previous quarter.