China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) is 0.92% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on February 03, 2023, with China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) stock priced at $0.11, up 3.80% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.11 and dropped to $0.11 before settling in for the closing price of $0.11. CPHI’s price has ranged from $0.08 to $0.53 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -9.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -12.10%. With a float of $23.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $50.02 million.

In an organization with 236 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.23, operating margin of -29.67, and the pretax margin is -35.26.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of China Pharma Holdings Inc. is 54.76%, while institutional ownership is 1.20%.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2011, the company reported earnings of $0.08 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -35.26 while generating a return on equity of -48.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 19.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.08

Technical Analysis of China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.27 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.7 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s (CPHI) raw stochastic average was set at 19.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 130.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1112, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.1755. However, in the short run, China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1152. Second resistance stands at $0.1184. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1220. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1084, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1048. The third support level lies at $0.1016 if the price breaches the second support level.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.60 million, the company has a total of 51,643K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 9,640 K while annual income is -3,400 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,970 K while its latest quarter income was -790 K.