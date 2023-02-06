Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 21.61%

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) kicked off on February 03, 2023, at the price of $73.72, down -8.38% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $87.63 and dropped to $73.02 before settling in for the closing price of $81.46. Over the past 52 weeks, COIN has traded in a range of $31.55-$217.49.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

While this was happening, with a float of $175.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $223.92 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3730 employees.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Coinbase Global Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 59.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 31, was worth 380,128. In this transaction Director of this company bought 6,588 shares at a rate of $57.70, taking the stock ownership to the 203,870 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 30, when Company’s Chairman and CEO sold 29,732 for $58.61, making the entire transaction worth $1,742,676. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$4.95 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$2.65) by -$2.3. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -2.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Coinbase Global Inc.’s (COIN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.60, a number that is poised to hit -2.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -5.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN)

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) saw its 5-day average volume 25.84 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 19.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.72.

During the past 100 days, Coinbase Global Inc.’s (COIN) raw stochastic average was set at 76.82%, which indicates a significant increase from 67.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 141.87% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 111.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $45.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $64.60. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $83.83 in the near term. At $93.04, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $98.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $69.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $63.82. The third support level lies at $54.61 if the price breaches the second support level.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 18.49 billion has total of 226,966K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,839 M in contrast with the sum of 3,624 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 590,340 K and last quarter income was -544,640 K.