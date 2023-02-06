Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 10 K

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE) kicked off on February 03, 2023, at the price of $8.38, down -0.36% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.40 and dropped to $8.35 before settling in for the closing price of $8.40. Over the past 52 weeks, CNCE has traded in a range of $2.57-$8.44.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 184.80% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 2.90%. With a float of $43.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.73 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 64 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +94.28, operating margin of -237.92, and the pretax margin is -245.72.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 72.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 30, was worth 70,917. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 8,493 shares at a rate of $8.35, taking the stock ownership to the 91,811 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 30, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 13,200 for $8.35, making the entire transaction worth $110,220. This insider now owns 268,644 shares in total.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.59 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.85) by $0.26. This company achieved a net margin of -245.72 while generating a return on equity of -65.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (CNCE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 9.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.93, a number that is poised to hit -0.64 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE)

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE) saw its 5-day average volume 1.31 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (CNCE) raw stochastic average was set at 98.35%, which indicates a significant increase from 95.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 83.38% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 80.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.50. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.40 in the near term. At $8.42, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.32. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.30.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 402.68 million has total of 47,938K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 32,580 K in contrast with the sum of -80,050 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 10 K and last quarter income was -28,900 K.