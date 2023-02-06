Search
Shaun Noe
Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) with a beta value of 1.33 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Company News

On February 03, 2023, Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE: CPA) opened at $91.65, lower -4.35% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $92.01 and dropped to $87.72 before settling in for the closing price of $92.92. Price fluctuations for CPA have ranged from $55.25 to $97.63 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Industrials Sector giant was -7.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 107.20% at the time writing. With a float of $33.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.59 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 6127 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.10, operating margin of +9.70, and the pretax margin is +3.60.

Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Airlines industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Copa Holdings S.A. is 25.30%, while institutional ownership is 99.88%.

Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.23) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +2.90 while generating a return on equity of 3.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 107.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE: CPA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.23, a number that is poised to hit 4.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA)

Looking closely at Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE: CPA), its last 5-days average volume was 0.56 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.80.

During the past 100 days, Copa Holdings S.A.’s (CPA) raw stochastic average was set at 80.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.66% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $86.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $74.44. However, in the short run, Copa Holdings S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $91.35. Second resistance stands at $93.83. The third major resistance level sits at $95.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $87.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $85.25. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $82.77.

Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE: CPA) Key Stats

There are currently 41,933K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.18 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,510 M according to its annual income of 43,840 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 809,450 K and its income totaled 115,940 K.

