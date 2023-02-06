Coupang Inc. (CPNG) last year’s performance of -23.01% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On February 03, 2023, Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) opened at $17.10, lower -7.80% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.50 and dropped to $16.18 before settling in for the closing price of $17.56. Price fluctuations for CPNG have ranged from $8.98 to $27.12 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 61.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -234.30% at the time writing. With a float of $1.58 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.77 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 68000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.89, operating margin of -6.51, and the pretax margin is -8.38.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Coupang Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 80.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 08, was worth 3,652,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 200,000 shares at a rate of $18.26, taking the stock ownership to the 70,651,928 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 05, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 35,000,000 for $18.50, making the entire transaction worth $647,500,000. This insider now owns 426,156,413 shares in total.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.11) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -8.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -234.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Coupang Inc. (CPNG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coupang Inc. (CPNG)

Looking closely at Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG), its last 5-days average volume was 5.95 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 6.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.79.

During the past 100 days, Coupang Inc.’s (CPNG) raw stochastic average was set at 28.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.18. However, in the short run, Coupang Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.07. Second resistance stands at $17.94. The third major resistance level sits at $18.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.30. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $14.43.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) Key Stats

There are currently 1,770,298K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 31.09 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 18,406 M according to its annual income of -1,543 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,101 M and its income totaled 90,680 K.