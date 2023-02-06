CPT (Camden Property Trust) dropped -3.62 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on February 03, 2023, with Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) stock priced at $122.50, down -3.62% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $123.65 and dropped to $120.23 before settling in for the closing price of $126.31. CPT’s price has ranged from $107.90 to $175.69 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.50% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 138.20%. With a float of $105.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $108.47 million.

The firm has a total of 1700 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Camden Property Trust (CPT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Residential Industry. The insider ownership of Camden Property Trust is 0.98%, while institutional ownership is 99.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 04, was worth 149,943. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 1,332 shares at a rate of $112.57, taking the stock ownership to the 28,110 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 04, when Company’s Director sold 1,278 for $112.57, making the entire transaction worth $143,864. This insider now owns 9,473 shares in total.

Camden Property Trust (CPT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.27 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 138.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.29% during the next five years compared to -9.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Camden Property Trust’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.60, a number that is poised to hit 0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Camden Property Trust (CPT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Camden Property Trust, CPT], we can find that recorded value of 1.06 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.03.

During the past 100 days, Camden Property Trust’s (CPT) raw stochastic average was set at 53.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 59.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $115.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $128.14. Now, the first resistance to watch is $123.52. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $125.29. The third major resistance level sits at $126.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $120.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $118.45. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $116.68.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 13.46 billion, the company has a total of 106,528K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,144 M while annual income is 303,910 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 373,770 K while its latest quarter income was 29,840 K.