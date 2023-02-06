CVS Health Corporation (CVS) average volume reaches $7.28M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on February 03, 2023, with CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) stock priced at $86.70, down -0.48% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $87.60 and dropped to $85.61 before settling in for the closing price of $86.18. CVS’s price has ranged from $84.82 to $111.25 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 10.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 8.80%. With a float of $1.31 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.31 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 300000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.77, operating margin of +5.12, and the pretax margin is +3.57.

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Healthcare Plans Industry. The insider ownership of CVS Health Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 80.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 13,521,180. In this transaction EVP & General Counsel of this company sold 137,466 shares at a rate of $98.36, taking the stock ownership to the 608,129 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 04, when Company’s EVP&President-PharmacyServices sold 22,541 for $104.00, making the entire transaction worth $2,344,264. This insider now owns 109,183 shares in total.

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.4 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +2.71 while generating a return on equity of 10.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.93 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.53% during the next five years compared to 3.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are CVS Health Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.35, a number that is poised to hit 1.92 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CVS Health Corporation (CVS)

Looking closely at CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS), its last 5-days average volume was 8.53 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 10.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.62.

During the past 100 days, CVS Health Corporation’s (CVS) raw stochastic average was set at 4.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $93.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $96.33. However, in the short run, CVS Health Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $87.04. Second resistance stands at $88.32. The third major resistance level sits at $89.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $85.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $84.34. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $83.06.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 113.24 billion, the company has a total of 1,313,967K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 292,111 M while annual income is 7,910 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 81,159 M while its latest quarter income was -3,416 M.