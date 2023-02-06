EW (Edwards Lifesciences Corporation) dropped -2.83 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

February 03, 2023, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) trading session started at the price of $83.52, that was -2.83% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $84.14 and dropped to $81.39 before settling in for the closing price of $84.51. A 52-week range for EW has been $67.13 – $131.10.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 12.00% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 82.80%. With a float of $612.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $619.80 million.

The firm has a total of 15700 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 84.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 17, was worth 312,000. In this transaction CVP, TMTT of this company sold 4,000 shares at a rate of $78.00, taking the stock ownership to the 18,911 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 13, when Company’s Chairman & CEO sold 19,875 for $78.09, making the entire transaction worth $1,552,124. This insider now owns 157,353 shares in total.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.62) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 82.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.54% during the next five years compared to 22.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.71. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 41.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.44, a number that is poised to hit 0.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, EW], we can find that recorded value of 5.5 million was better than the volume posted last year of 3.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.23.

During the past 100 days, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s (EW) raw stochastic average was set at 48.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $76.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $88.85. Now, the first resistance to watch is $83.71. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $85.30. The third major resistance level sits at $86.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $80.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $79.80. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $78.21.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) Key Stats

There are 618,260K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 52.25 billion. As of now, sales total 5,233 M while income totals 1,503 M. Its latest quarter income was 1,319 M while its last quarter net income were 343,500 K.