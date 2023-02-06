F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) with a beta value of 1.13 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) on February 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $14.31, soaring 0.98% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.625 and dropped to $14.26 before settling in for the closing price of $14.33. Within the past 52 weeks, FNB’s price has moved between $10.48 and $14.71.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 8.20% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 44.90%. With a float of $347.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $350.91 million.

The firm has a total of 3886 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of F.N.B. Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 78.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 26, was worth 25,640. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,900 shares at a rate of $13.49, taking the stock ownership to the 127,619 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 09, when Company’s Director bought 500 for $13.98, making the entire transaction worth $6,990. This insider now owns 63,675 shares in total.

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.36) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +27.30 while generating a return on equity of 8.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 9.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) Trading Performance Indicators

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.02. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.22, a number that is poised to hit 0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of F.N.B. Corporation (FNB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [F.N.B. Corporation, FNB], we can find that recorded value of 3.68 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, F.N.B. Corporation’s (FNB) raw stochastic average was set at 92.62%, which indicates a significant increase from 92.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.45. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.64. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.82. The third major resistance level sits at $15.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.09. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $13.91.

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.17 billion based on 350,784K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,609 M and income totals 439,110 K. The company made 488,500 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 139,470 K in sales during its previous quarter.