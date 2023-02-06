Foot Locker Inc. (FL) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 5.48%

On February 03, 2023, Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL) opened at $46.04, lower -0.32% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $47.22 and dropped to $45.97 before settling in for the closing price of $46.54. Price fluctuations for FL have ranged from $23.85 to $47.12 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 2.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 179.90% at the time writing. With a float of $91.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $93.40 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 16555 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.18, operating margin of +11.52, and the pretax margin is +13.84.

Foot Locker Inc. (FL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Footwear & Accessories industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Foot Locker Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 97.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 01, was worth 90,140. In this transaction VP, Treasurer of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $45.07, taking the stock ownership to the 21,221 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 01, when Company’s SVP & Chief Accounting Officer sold 25,554 for $45.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,149,930. This insider now owns 28,791 shares in total.

Foot Locker Inc. (FL) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 7/30/2022, the company posted $1.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.79) by $0.31. This company achieved a net margin of +9.97 while generating a return on equity of 29.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 179.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Foot Locker Inc. (FL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.39, a number that is poised to hit 1.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Foot Locker Inc. (FL)

The latest stats from [Foot Locker Inc., FL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.47 million was superior to 2.2 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.51.

During the past 100 days, Foot Locker Inc.’s (FL) raw stochastic average was set at 95.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 91.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $38.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.18. Now, the first resistance to watch is $47.08. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $47.78. The third major resistance level sits at $48.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $45.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $45.28. The third support level lies at $44.58 if the price breaches the second support level.

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL) Key Stats

There are currently 93,320K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.34 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 8,958 M according to its annual income of 893,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,173 M and its income totaled 96,000 K.