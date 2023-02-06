Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE) 20 Days SMA touches 29.47%: The odds favor the bear

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX: VINE) on February 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.45, plunging -26.11% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.49 and dropped to $1.21 before settling in for the closing price of $1.80. Within the past 52 weeks, VINE’s price has moved between $0.90 and $5.25.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -671.90%. With a float of $4.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.73 million.

The firm has a total of 16 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.23, operating margin of -586.20, and the pretax margin is -586.14.

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Beverages – Wineries & Distilleries industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Fresh Vine Wine Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 0.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 16, was worth 6,922. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,837 shares at a rate of $2.44, taking the stock ownership to the 51,676 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 15, when Company’s Director sold 7,163 for $2.67, making the entire transaction worth $19,109. This insider now owns 54,513 shares in total.

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -586.14 while generating a return on equity of -127.66.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -671.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX: VINE) Trading Performance Indicators

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.12

Technical Analysis of Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Fresh Vine Wine Inc., VINE], we can find that recorded value of 0.79 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Fresh Vine Wine Inc.’s (VINE) raw stochastic average was set at 19.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 290.38% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 128.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1865, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.1251. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.4767. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.6233. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7567. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1967, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0633. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9167.

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX: VINE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 22.90 million based on 12,732K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,700 K and income totals -9,970 K. The company made 540 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,560 K in sales during its previous quarter.