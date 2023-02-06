FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) 20 Days SMA touches 0.64%: The odds favor the bear

February 03, 2023, FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) trading session started at the price of $2.73, that was 3.31% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.95 and dropped to $2.69 before settling in for the closing price of $2.72. A 52-week range for FTCI has been $1.78 – $6.82.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -435.30%. With a float of $43.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.17 million.

The firm has a total of 223 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward FTC Solar Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of FTC Solar Inc. is 11.10%, while institutional ownership is 29.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 31, was worth 68,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 25,000 shares at a rate of $2.72, taking the stock ownership to the 15,553,357 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 30, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 75,000 for $2.76, making the entire transaction worth $207,000. This insider now owns 15,578,357 shares in total.

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.16) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -435.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.03, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [FTC Solar Inc., FTCI], we can find that recorded value of 1.2 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, FTC Solar Inc.’s (FTCI) raw stochastic average was set at 39.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 97.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.38. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.94. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.08. The third major resistance level sits at $3.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.56. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.42.

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) Key Stats

There are 103,285K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 280.89 million. As of now, sales total 270,530 K while income totals -106,590 K. Its latest quarter income was 16,570 K while its last quarter net income were -25,640 K.