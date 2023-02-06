Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) 20 Days SMA touches 0.64%: The odds favor the bear

Markets

February 03, 2023, FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) trading session started at the price of $2.73, that was 3.31% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.95 and dropped to $2.69 before settling in for the closing price of $2.72. A 52-week range for FTCI has been $1.78 – $6.82.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023

Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.

Click here to download your Free Research Report…

Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -435.30%. With a float of $43.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.17 million.

The firm has a total of 223 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward FTC Solar Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of FTC Solar Inc. is 11.10%, while institutional ownership is 29.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 31, was worth 68,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 25,000 shares at a rate of $2.72, taking the stock ownership to the 15,553,357 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 30, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 75,000 for $2.76, making the entire transaction worth $207,000. This insider now owns 15,578,357 shares in total.

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.16) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -435.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.03, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [FTC Solar Inc., FTCI], we can find that recorded value of 1.2 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, FTC Solar Inc.’s (FTCI) raw stochastic average was set at 39.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 97.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.38. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.94. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.08. The third major resistance level sits at $3.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.56. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.42.

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) Key Stats

There are 103,285K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 280.89 million. As of now, sales total 270,530 K while income totals -106,590 K. Its latest quarter income was 16,570 K while its last quarter net income were -25,640 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) volume exceeds 0.68 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Steve Mayer -
Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) on February 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.403, plunging -7.12% from the previous...
Read more

Can Engine Gaming and Media Inc.’s (GAME) hike of 31.01% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Shaun Noe -
On February 03, 2023, Engine Gaming and Media Inc. (NASDAQ: GAME) opened at $1.43, higher 17.36% from the last session. During the day, the...
Read more

TC Energy Corporation (TRP) kicked off at the price of $41.84: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on February 03, 2023, with TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP) stock priced at $41.63, up 0.14% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.