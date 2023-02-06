General Dynamics Corporation (GD) posted a 1.78% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On February 03, 2023, General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) opened at $233.73, higher 0.06% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $234.87 and dropped to $230.95 before settling in for the closing price of $231.41. Price fluctuations for GD have ranged from $207.42 to $256.86 over the past 52 weeks.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 4.70% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 5.00% at the time writing. With a float of $273.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $273.92 million.

The firm has a total of 103100 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.69, operating margin of +10.69, and the pretax margin is +10.24.

General Dynamics Corporation (GD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of General Dynamics Corporation is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 86.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 27, was worth 6,263,323. In this transaction Vice President of this company sold 27,600 shares at a rate of $226.93, taking the stock ownership to the 56,909 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 23,600 for $240.96, making the entire transaction worth $5,686,750. This insider now owns 142,661 shares in total.

General Dynamics Corporation (GD) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $3.15) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +8.60 while generating a return on equity of 18.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.09% during the next five years compared to 6.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for General Dynamics Corporation (GD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.61. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.20, a number that is poised to hit 2.73 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of General Dynamics Corporation (GD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [General Dynamics Corporation, GD], we can find that recorded value of 1.35 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.01.

During the past 100 days, General Dynamics Corporation’s (GD) raw stochastic average was set at 43.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $243.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $233.25. Now, the first resistance to watch is $233.96. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $236.37. The third major resistance level sits at $237.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $230.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $228.53. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $226.12.

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) Key Stats

There are currently 274,549K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 63.53 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 39,407 M according to its annual income of 3,390 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 10,851 M and its income totaled 992,000 K.