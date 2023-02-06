Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) volume exceeds 90.26 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) kicked off on February 03, 2023, at the price of $1.69, up 80.20% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.40 and dropped to $1.63 before settling in for the closing price of $1.01. Over the past 52 weeks, GENE has traded in a range of $0.83-$2.12.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 67.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 7.20%. With a float of $13.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $15.39 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 52 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -35.00, operating margin of -136.67, and the pretax margin is -140.71.

Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -104.95 while generating a return on equity of -37.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Genetic Technologies Limited’s (GENE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.33

Technical Analysis of Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE)

Looking closely at Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE), its last 5-days average volume was 20.14 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 4.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Genetic Technologies Limited’s (GENE) raw stochastic average was set at 63.06%, which indicates a significant increase from 63.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 252.31% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 110.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0449, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2742. However, in the short run, Genetic Technologies Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.2700. Second resistance stands at $2.7200. The third major resistance level sits at $3.0400. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5000, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1800. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.7300.

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 19.80 million has total of 15,390K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,930 K in contrast with the sum of -5,170 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,331 K and last quarter income was -2,502 K.