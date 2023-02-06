GOOG (Alphabet Inc.) dropped -3.29 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) kicked off on February 03, 2023, at the price of $103.51, down -3.29% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $108.02 and dropped to $103.30 before settling in for the closing price of $108.80. Over the past 52 weeks, GOOG has traded in a range of $83.45-$149.12.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 13.80%. With a float of $5.20 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $6.09 billion.

The firm has a total of 186779 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Alphabet Inc. is 0.04%, while institutional ownership is 64.44%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 01, was worth 63,617. In this transaction VP, Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 637 shares at a rate of $99.87, taking the stock ownership to the 25,282 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 25, when Company’s Director sold 340 for $96.92, making the entire transaction worth $32,953. This insider now owns 11,300 shares in total.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.25) by -$0.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.20% during the next five years compared to 28.48% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Alphabet Inc.’s (GOOG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.21, a number that is poised to hit 1.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Alphabet Inc., GOOG], we can find that recorded value of 31.3 million was better than the volume posted last year of 27.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.36.

During the past 100 days, Alphabet Inc.’s (GOOG) raw stochastic average was set at 83.99%, which indicates a significant increase from 79.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.61% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 41.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $94.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $105.37. Now, the first resistance to watch is $107.73. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $110.23. The third major resistance level sits at $112.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $103.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $100.79. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $98.29.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1358.85 billion has total of 12,943,000K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 257,637 M in contrast with the sum of 76,033 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 69,092 M and last quarter income was 13,910 M.